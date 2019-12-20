Germany gives WFP 2.5m euros for Rohingya refugees in B’desh

Dhaka, Jan 1 (IANS/AKI) The United Nations World Food Programme in Bangladesh welcomed a new contribution of 2.5 million euros from the German Foreign Federal Office towards its Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar, WFP said in a statement.

The German funds enable the WFP to continue its life saving food assistance in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazaar – where some 80 percent of Rohingya depend entirely on humanitarian aid – through in-kind distribution and electronic vouchers, the statement said.

“With more than 50 percent of refugees already receiving food assistance through e-vouchers, this contribution helps us meet our target of transitioning all refugees onto e-vouchers by mid-2020,” said WFP Acting Representative and Deputy Country Director, Piet Vochten.

“The e-voucher method of food distribution also provides benefits to the local population with Bangladeshi retailers contracted to run the outlets and food sourced locally in Bangladesh,” he added.

Through the e-vouchers, families receive a monthly allowance that they can spend at a WFP-supported e-voucher outlet. The scheme not only allows them to buy rice, oil and pulses, but also fresh fruit, vegetables, chicken, fish, and eggs, according to the statement.

The GFFO has been a generous supporter of WFP Bangladesh and has now given it 6.5 million euros for food assistance in 2019, said WFP.

