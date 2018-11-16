Germany remembers victims of war

Berlin, Nov 18 (IANS) Germany’s Chancellor was joined by the French President and several senior German political figures on Sunday for a ceremony to mark the country’s national day of mourning, which solemnly pays homage to all victims of war and tyranny.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron laid wreaths of flowers at the New Guardhouse memorial site in the German capital Berlin in an act of respect and remembrance as the country observes Volkstrauertag (“People’s Day of Mourning”), reports Efe news.

“Germany and France fought each other to death. In the 70 years since, they have been able to found Europe, to forge peace,” Macron said in a message shared on his Twitter.

“Today in Berlin we remember the victims of war and tyranny. It is to their memory that we owe the Union among nations,” he added, in an apparent message in support of the European Union.

