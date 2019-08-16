Germany, UK popular destinations for migrants within Europe

London, Aug 22 (IANS) Germany and Britain are the most popular destination countries for migration within Europe, says a study.

While it remains to be seen how Brexit will affect the status of Britain and Germany as the most popular target countries, the study suggests that the UK will not easily lose its status as the most popular destination for European internal migration.

Those who wish to leave their own country of origin in the European Union (EU) can currently do so without complications.

With the right to freedom of movement, the EU offers its citizens unique conditions for migration.

“Our findings underline the push and pull factors for immigration and emigration within European member states. It has been shown that regulatory changes within the EU play a relatively secondary role in affecting migration,” said Celine Teney, Professor at the Institute of Sociology at the University of Gottingen in Germany.

The researchers analysed the factors for internal migration in the EU, studying how the figures for immigration and emigration developed across the member states from 2001 to 2013.

Richer countries, in particular, are attractive for European immigrants, showed the findings published in the Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies.

In addition, the researchers found that there is a great deal of movement between neighbouring countries.

The study found new regulatory policies within the EU can also influence the flow of people. The opening of the labour market for citizens from new member states has led to higher rates of immigration, while the EU accession of the newest member states has been accompanied by more emigration from these areas.

