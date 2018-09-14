Getafe downs Sevilla 2-0

Sevilla (Spain), Sep 17 (IANS) Getafe defeated host Sevilla 2-0 on two goals by Angel Rodriguez before the break and a winning attitude all the way through the match.

Although Sevilla was in possession of the ball for 70 per cent of the match and fired 15 shots towards the goal, just three of them were on target and all were saved by Getafe goaltender David Soria on Sunday.

Getafe, on the other hand, fired just 10 shots towards their rivals’ goal, with six of them being on target, and two of them – both by Rodriguez – got by Tomas Vaclik for the tallies, reports Efe news.

Rodriguez scored his first goal of the evening just three minutes into play and then took advantage of a Sevilla mistake to make it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Some 37,000 fans were on hand for the match to see Sevilla go down to its second consecutive loss in the fourth week of Spanish La Liga action.

–IANS

kk/bg