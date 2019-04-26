Getting funds for wildlife films is a big challenge: Ajay Bedi

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Award-winning wildlife filmmaker Ajay Bedi isn’t against the idea of roping in celebrities as narrators for his movies. But he says getting funds for such projects isn’t easy and adding big names will only increase the cost.

Ajay and his brother Vijay belong to the third generation of wildlife filmmakers in a family that has a long history of expertise in this specialised field.

The makers of films like “The Policing Langur” and “Cherub of the Mist” have always let the animals take the centre stage.

Asked if they would like to have a celebrity as a narrator for their documentaries, Ajay told IANS in a telephonic interview: “We did approach David Attenborough for the narration of ‘The Secret Life of Frogs’. Unfortunately, he was busy.”

“Involving big celebrities involves a lot of cost. Cost is something that one needs to look into because having wildlife films funded, is a big challenge.”

“Also, our animals are the heroes of our films. And sometimes, you don’t need any voice. For example, the Kumbara night frog. The whole process of the frog putting mud on eggs, is so spectacular.”

For Ajay, it’s more about reaching out to a large number of viewers.

“The important part is that the film should be viewed. Once people view it, they can talk about it and once people start talking about it, our job is done,” he said.

“The Secret Life of Frogs” will be aired on May 1 on Animal Planet and Animal Planet HD World.

“We would like to thank Animal Planet for picking up this film and showcasing on their channel which is a huge network. People should be aware of the existence of these frogs.

“It is important to conserve them. They are beautiful creatures. If people see them and they fall in love with them, our job is done,” said Ajay.

“The Secret Life of Frogs” is an attempt to draw attention to these tiny creatures as old as dinosaurs. It is said that more than 80 per cent of the 400 species of amphibians found in India are already on the endangered list.

