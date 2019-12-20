Getting the right fit

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANSlife) Unveiling its first standalone, Marks & Spencer Lingerie & Beauty store at Pacific Mall, Dehradun had quite the crowd. Making it the brands 90 th store in the Indian Market it brings the much-loved stylish and innovative lingerie and an edited beauty offering.

Celebrity Richa Chadha was there for the unveiling and IANSlife caught up with her for a quick interview. Excerpts:

What are you working on now?

Chaddha: I have done a ton of work this year. ‘Panga’ will be releasing in January 2020 and another unannounced film in April. Then, ‘Shakeela’ and ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, so I will have a busy next year.

What are your holiday plans for Christmas and New Year’s?

Chaddha: For Christmas, I don’t think I will be doing anything, probably would be working. But for New Years, I could be in Goa with my friends.

Comfort or glamour, your lingerie preference?

Chaddha: I like comfort when I am working out, therefore, I prefer the Marks and Spencer high impact sports bra. Otherwise even their lacy, beautiful satin finish bras are very comfortable with durable elasticity.

Beauty starts inside out, so how far does beautiful lingerie help to boost your confidence?

Chaddha: When you ask women why they buy nice lingerie, they will tell you that they do it for themselves because it’s like a secret that they have. They do it to feel good about themselves. The right lingerie for me would be with lace, with net, or trimming or cotton, whatever it is, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel comfortable and feminine as it is a feminine product, so I think it’s essential to have these high quality, stylish and innovative lingerie in store.

Wearing the right size lingerie makes all the difference; Marks and Spencer’s help measure women so they get it right. Do you think there needs to be more awareness about the importance of the right fit?

Chaddha: I see that a lot of women in India, in fact even when my mother was buying my lingerie, I noticed that the fit was not always right, and I think its so important to get the right fit. It makes you look classy and clean.

Undergarments that do not fit right often look a little vulgar and wrong and can ruin your outfit, so the foundation must be right for the right lingerie. Marks and Spencer offers this service of getting it fitted in the store so that you can make the correct choice for yourself. The brand is known for great products and I always find the perfect fit, best quality fabrics for all occasions.

–IANS

tb/adr/