Ghana dissolves football association over corruption allegations

Accra, June 8 (IANS) The Ghanaian government has dissolved its football association and suspended the local premier league with immediate effect, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister for Youth and Sports, said.

The government has decided to take immediate steps to dissolve the football association and it will shortly thereafter announce provisional measures to govern football activity in the country, until a new body is duly formed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thursday’s decision to disband the association comes a day after the presentation of an investigative report on alleged fraudulent activities that have plagued Ghanaian football.

The documentary, which is a product of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an award-winning investigative journalist, exposes the gross malfunctioning of the GFA, characterized by widespread fraud, corruption and bribery.

According to Asiamah, the decision to disband the football association affects every football related activity in the country adding that the government has communicated its decision to the FA and other relevant units under the ministry.

“About 70 percent of our referees are involved in this (documentary) video. How can we continue with the league,” he told local media on Thursday, adding that the decision is in the best interest of the country as it would restore the dignity of the game and the GFA.

Approximately 77 referees are said to have been captured in the documentary allegedly negotiating to compromise football matches. Some top football officials were also seen trying to undermine league matches through the payment of bribes.

The head of the GFA, Kwasi Nyantakyi, is facing charges for allegedly using the name of the Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fraudulently in the investigative report.

