Ghani inaugurates China-Afghanistan air corridor

Kabul, Nov 6 (IANS) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday inaugurated the China-Afghanistan air corridor to boost trade relations between the two neighbouring countries.

“It is expected that 20 tonnes of pine nuts as the first shipment will be exported to China,” said a statement from the Presidential Palace.

According to the statement, Afghanistan produces 23,000 tonnes of pine nuts annually and will be exported to the global markets from now on, reports Xinhua news agency.

Appreciating the air corridor as a landmark in strengthening bilateral relations, Ghani stated that Aqrab 15 in Afghan calendar, which falls on November 6 would be marked as Pine Nuts National Day each year in Afghanistan, the statement added.

