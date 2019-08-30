Ghani to visit Washington to meet Trump

Kabul, Sep 6 (IANS) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is scheduled to visit the US on Saturday, where he will meet his American counterpart Donald Trump on September 9.

Sources told TOLO News on Friday that Ghani will be accompanied by a 13-member delegation.

Ghani’s trip comes after Kabul has shown frustration about the US-Taliban deal which is “agreed in principle”.

His visit also comes as Americans were still pushing for intra-Afghan negotiations to take place before the September 28 presidential elections.

–IANS

ksk