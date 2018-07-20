Ghaziabad authorities seal 84 buildings

Ghaziabad, July 24 (IANS) After a five-storey building collapsed here on Sunday killing two people, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has sealed 84 illegally constructed buildings, an official said on Tuesday.

The sealing of similar illegal constructions would continue, a GDA official told IANS requesting anonymity.

“The GDA regularly checks buildings for their age and the material used in construction. If a building fails to meet our criteria, we seal it,” the official said.

On Sunday, a building crashed in Akash Nagar here, killing a man and a six-year-old child and injuring eight.

The building was being built in violation of rules and without the GDA’s approval.

