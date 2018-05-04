Ghaziabad court gets new Mediation Centre building

Ghaziabad, May 5 (INAS) Allahabad High Court Justice Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale inaugurated new Mediation Centre building in Ghaziabad Civil Court compound on Saturday.

Ghaziabad Bar Association President Rakesh Kakra told the media that the Chief Justice, along with Administrative Judge Justice S.K. Gupta, inaugurated the new Mediation Centre in the new family court complex, where judges try to settle marital disputes.

After inspecting a guard of honour, the Chief Justice inaugurated the Mediation Centre and planted a sapling in the civil court compound.

Chief Justice Bhosale also held a meeting of judicial, civil and police officers on the occasion, which was joined by District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari and SSP Vaibhav Krishna, among others.

–IANS

sps/nir/vm