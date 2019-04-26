Ghaziabad girl topper to go for civil service exams (Lead, correcting para 3)

Ghaziabad, May 2 (IANS) Hanshika Shukla, who topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, on Thursday said she wants to appear for the civil service examination and attributed her success to her class teacher and parents.

Shukla, who studies in Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad, is a joint topper in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, results for which were declared earlier in the day. She is the daughter of a government officer who is employed in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

She, along with Karishma Arora of S.D. Public School in Muzaffarnagar, secured 499 out of 500 marks.

Shukla secured 100 marks in Psychology, 100 in Political Science, 100 in Music, 100 in History and 99 in English.

She said she never thought of being the all-India topper though she was sure about getting a good result.

The girl topper now wants to take admission in Lady Shri Ram College of the Delhi University and wishes to prepare for the civil services examination.

Thanking her teachers and parents, Shukla told IANS: “My class teacher Abhilasha always encouraged me in my studies. She gave me a conducive atmosphere to carry out my studies.”

“My parents were equally supportive of me and never imposed their choice on me. My father and my mother are behind my success,” she added.

–IANS

sps/mag/vd