Ghaziabad goldsmith robbed of cash, jewellery worth over Rs 16 lakh

Ghaziabad, May 18 (IANS) Armed robbers looted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 16 lakh from a goldsmith in Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway 58 near Modi Nagar under Niwari police station in Ghaziabad.

The police said Deepak Sharma, a resident of Chandra Nagar on Delhi border, manufactures gold ornaments at his residence. He used to collect orders from Noida and Meerut-based traders and used to deliver the finished goods at their showrooms.

On Saturday, Sharma had delivered his products at Noida and received payment and was proceeding to Meerut on a scooter.

As he reached near a Reliance petrol pump, four robbers on two bikes overtook his scooter and forced him to stop his vehicle.

One of the robbers put a pistol to his head while another took out cash worth Rs two lakh and gold ornaments weighing 400 grams worth Rs 14 lakh from inside the victim’s shirt.

“We have found some clues from the CCTV footage. We will solve the case very soon,” said K.P. Mishra, Circle Officer, Modi Nagar.

