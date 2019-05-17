India

Ghaziabad goldsmith robbed of cash, jewellery worth over Rs 16 lakh

Views: 1

Ghaziabad, May 18 (IANS) Armed robbers looted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 16 lakh from a goldsmith in Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway 58 near Modi Nagar under Niwari police station in Ghaziabad.

The police said Deepak Sharma, a resident of Chandra Nagar on Delhi border, manufactures gold ornaments at his residence. He used to collect orders from Noida and Meerut-based traders and used to deliver the finished goods at their showrooms.

On Saturday, Sharma had delivered his products at Noida and received payment and was proceeding to Meerut on a scooter.

As he reached near a Reliance petrol pump, four robbers on two bikes overtook his scooter and forced him to stop his vehicle.

One of the robbers put a pistol to his head while another took out cash worth Rs two lakh and gold ornaments weighing 400 grams worth Rs 14 lakh from inside the victim’s shirt.

ALSO READ:   Modi biopic should be released after polls: EC to SC

“We have found some clues from the CCTV footage. We will solve the case very soon,” said K.P. Mishra, Circle Officer, Modi Nagar.

–IANS

sps/kr

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *