Ghaziabad schools ordered to close on Wednesday

Ghaziabad, Oct 2 (IANS) The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) has ordered closure of all public, private and government schools on Wednesday.

Ghaziabad DM Ritu Maheswari in her order said in view of farmers’ agitation and subsequent traffic diversion, the students would not able to come to schools, so the schools have been ordered to close.

Commenting on injuries to agitating farmers, the DM said at least three of them received minor injuries and they were admitted in local hospitals. They have been discharged after the first-aid, said an official.

–IANS

sps/prs