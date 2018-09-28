Ghaziabad tops cleanliness chart in UP (Lead, with Corrections)

Ghaziabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Ghaziabad has topped in Uttar Pradesh in a cleanliness survey conducted by an independent agency, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said on Thursday.

The agency had been appointed under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to carry out the survey.

Speaking to the media here, Maheswari said the parameters of the survey included sanitation, cleanliness, plantation, segregation of solid waste, rejuvenation of ponds and facelift of primary schools in remote villages.

–IANS

