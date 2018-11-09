Ghosal beats Zahed Salem to win squash meet

Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Top seeded Saurav Ghosal retained the title, defeating Zahed Salem of Egypt 3-2 in the final of the Kolkata International $30,000 PSA event here on Sunday.

Ghosal, who won the meet defeating former World No.1 Marwan ElShorbagy in the final three years back here, took 86 minutes to edge past Salem 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-5.

Ghosal looked comfortable in the first game but after World No. 27 Salem drew level by bagging the second game, it was nervy all throughout with Ghosal throwing away two championship points in the fourth game.

“It was a quite nervy affair. There were some questionable calls. For that I got a bit rattled,” Ghosal told reporters, looking disturbed by the standard of refereeing.

Ghosal had been critical of refereeing standards during the Commonwealth Games also after winning silver in the mixed doubles category with Deepika Pallikal.

“The entire ecosystem has to change. We need to educate everyone as the youngsters are watching these games. When they will play, the standard should improve,” said Ghosal who is at a career-high world ranking of 11.

Ghosal, who won’t take part in the national this time, is set to leave for Hong Kong on November 17.

–IANS

