Ghosal to face Zahed Salem in final of squash meet

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) Top seeded Saurav Ghosal breezed past Todd Harrity of the USA 3-0 in the semifinal to book a summit with Egyptian Zahed Salem of the Kolkata International $30,000 PSA event here on Friday.

Ghosal, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, beat Harrity (World No. 48) 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 inside 41 minutes to make the final.

In another match, Salem got the better of giant killer Carlos Cornes Ribadas 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 inside 38 minutes.

World No. 11 Ghosal is the defending champion of the meet last held in 2015.

The 32-year-old beat former World No.1 Marwan ElShorbagy in the final three years back here.

