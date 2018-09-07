Ghost in ‘Stree’ wants to work with ‘handsome’ Dulquer

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Flora Saini, who is getting lauded for playing a ghost in the Hindi horror-comedy film “Stree”, says working with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is definitely on top of her list.

Apart from Hindi movies, Flora has done films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. She is yet to work in Malayalam cinema, which is known for making films that are high on content.

Asked if she is interested in making her debut in Malayalam cinema, Flora told IANS in an email interview: “I haven’t done any Malayalam film. It’s not by choice. It’s just that I never got an offer. Once or twice, things were supposed to happen but didn’t work out.

“Actor I would love to work with is Dulquer Salmaan, Mr. Mammootty’s son. I think he is so handsome. I recently saw his film ‘Karwaan’ and I was just blown away by that man. He’s so good looking. So, he’s somebody I’d definitely like to work with. Also his father… Sir is so good. But Dulquer Salmaan is definitely on top of the list,” said the “Sorry Enaku Kalyanamayidichu” actress.

She likes being a part of south Indian film industry.

“The best thing I like about working in South is their punctuality which now, I see in Mumbai as well. Initially during ‘Love In Nepal’, I didn’t see it. But I definitely see it now. People are more dedicated. Also because so many technicians are from South.

“There are a lot of people from the regional belt who are coming and telling new stories. If I have to talk about Amar Kaushik, he’s the breed of new-gen directors. All these people who have new ideas, they want to explore, they want to experiment and believe in the kind of cinema they would like to watch.”

Meanwhile, “Stree”, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is doing well at the box office.

“I don’t think anyone of us thought that ‘Stree’ would do this well. Maybe because it’s a horror-comedy. It’s new and fresh. It is totally experimental. But the kind of response we have got, I’m sure nobody was ready for it,” she said.

While she played a ghost in “Stree”, she essayed the role of a Bollywood superstar in the new Marathi film “Pari Hoon Main”.

“The fun part about playing a Bollywood star in a movie… you always have to show up with an attitude and all. In this movie, my character has an attitude, but with the child, she is very nice and professional.

“She’s emotional, but she’s not the one who gets over emotional.”

