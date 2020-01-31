Ghost scare in Uttar Pradesh police station

Meerut, Feb 7 (IANS) Believe it or not but a police station in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of a ghost scare.

Policemen at the TP Nagar police station claim to have seen a ‘bhoot’ (ghost) that resembles the youth who had committed suicide inside the police, a few weeks ago.

The youth had reportedly committed suicide after being subjected to third-degree torture by the policemen.

Talking to IANS, a policeman admitted: “About a week ago, some of the cops on night duty saw the ‘bhoot’ of the same youth and were obviously scared.”

The cops arranged for a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in the police station to scare the ghost away and plans are afoot to install a statue of Lord Hanuman inside the police station

Station House Officer Dinesh Chandra, however, denied having seen the ghost but admitted that the Hanuman Chalisa recitation was done at the police station.

“The police station is like my home so we organised a ‘havan’ here,” he said.

