Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (IANS) On the eve of Christmas, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik claimed to have created a giant 3D sand Santa Clause at Puri beach in Odisha.

He has created this 3D art in 2,500 sq ft area with message “Go Green” at the Puri beach.

Pattnaik took 10 hours to complete this sculpture and also used some colour sand to make attractive this sculpture. Students of his sand art school assisted him.

“Day by day the temperature of earth is increasing. We should plant more trees to save our earth from global warming,” said Sudarsan.

From last 13 years, Sudarsan has been creating sand sculpture on the Christmas eve.

Sudarsan has more than 20 records in Limca Book of World record.

As thousands of tourist visit Puri in the festive session, Sudarsan said this time visitors can shake hand with this 3D sand Santa Clause.

So far, Padma awardee Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country.

