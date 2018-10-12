Gibraltar defeat Armenia 1-0, claim 1st competitive win in its history

Yerevan (Armenia), Oct 14 (IANS) Gibraltar’s national football team won 1-0 over host Armenia in a UEFA Nations League clash, earning its first competitive victory in its history.

Defender Joseph Luis Chipolina, 30, netted the lone goal for Gibraltar in the 50th minute, successfully converting a penalty kick on Saturday night.

Before Saturday’s victory, Gibraltar, whose football association was accepted as a full UEFA member in May 2013, had only two friendly wins over Latvia and Malta, reports Efe news.

Officials from Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, in the Armenian capital Yerevan, made a serious gaffe during Saturday’s match when they played the Liechtenstein national anthem instead of Gibraltar’s.

Immediately after the incident, the General Secretary of the Gibraltar Football Association, Dennis Beiso, expressed his disappointment for what happened on social media, and his words were re-tweeted by the Information Service office of Gibraltar’s Government in Spain.

“Extremely disappointed that the wrong national anthem was played before the game tonight. We have sought, and been given, an apology by the Armenian FA and an official announcement has been made to that effect at the stadium here in Yerevan,” Beiso’s tweet said.

–IANS

kk/sed