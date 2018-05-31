Gigi Hadid confirms reunion with Zayn Malik

Los Angeles, June 6 (IANS) Model Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is back with singer Zayn Malik by posting a ‘loved-up’ Instagram Story snapshot.

They broke up in March, but were seen kissing at the end of April.

And on Tuesday, Gigi and Zayn went Instagram official with their reunion, cozying up to each other, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the photograph, Gigi is seen staring at her phone camera while the former One Direction bandmate is leaning over and appearing to plant a kiss on her cheek.

Though Zayn’s face was not visible to the camera, the Bradford-born singer could be identified by a chessboard tattoo on his left forearm.

He appeared to have gone shirtless for the image, while Gigi was in a cleavage-baring black outfit for what she wrote was an “after party”.

–IANS

nn/bg