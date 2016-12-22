Gigi Hadid refuses to marry Zayn Malik

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Model Gigi Hadid has reportedly refused to marry singer Zayn Malik.

Malik, who has been dating Gigi for a year now, recently asked her to marry him. The 21-year-old beauty, however, turned him down because she thought she’s too young and “doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Life and Style magazine, Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid is another reason why she’s not in a rush to marry Malik.

“She’s seen her mom Yolanda Hadid go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment,” the source said, referring to Yolanda’s splits from Mohammed Hadid and musician David Foster.

