Gignac leads Tigres to win over Queretaro in Liga MX action

Queretaro (Mexico), Sep 30 (IANS) Andre Pierre Gignac had a brace, providing all the scoring for the Tigres UANL in their 2-0 win over Queretaro in the Liga MX 2018 Apertura football tournament.

The French striker scored in 48th and 84th minutes, helping coach Ricardo Ferretti stay on track in the tournament, reports Efe.

Queretaro started off strongly, threatening to score in the 9th minute, when Marcel Ruiz just missed with a shot on goal.

The two clubs then settled down and the first goal did not come until early in the second half, when Gignac scored when Queretaro goalkeeper Thiago Volpi was unable to control the ball after Colombian Julian Quiñones took a shot.

Gignac scored again in the 84th minute, taking a pass at midfield and slashing his way through the right side of the Queretaro defense for the score, beating Volpi with a right cross shot.

The French striker now leads the Liga MX in scoring with eight goals, one more than Santos Laguna’s Julio Furch.

On Sunday, America plays Guadalajara in the tournament’s most anticipated match, while Morelia takes on the Lobos BUAP and Puebla plays the Pumas UNAM.

