Ginny’s character Mohini is Amrit’s (Sana) aunt who shares a history with Yuvaan’s (actor Zebby Singh) stepfather Harmaan (Jiten Lalwani).

“I am very excited about playing Mohini in ‘Papa By Chance’. To me, she is very intriguing and a perfect blend of grey shade and fun which makes her character very spicy,” Ginny said in a statement.

“I often refer to her as a green chilli,” she added.

“Papa By Chance” is aired on Star Bharat.

–IANS

