Giriraj stresses population control, flays Mamata

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh here on Monday urged people to make “population control law” campaign a movement and also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for declaring “war against Rama”.

“Increasing population is a hurdle in India’s development and society’s harmony. Take the population control law campaign to every house and make it a movement from road to Parliament. Time and resources are limited,” Singh tweeted.

Known for firebrand speeches, Singh earlier backed yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s suggestion of providing government facilities and voting rights to only two-child families.

The MP from Begusarai said work of departments in his ministry would be monitored and reviewed on a daily basis.

Singh was, however, not the only Minister to hit their Tweeter handles on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Madagascar’s foreign minister Naina Andriantsitohaina for congratulating him. “I look forward to working with you for closer India-Madagascar ties and for a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region,” Jaishankar wrote.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, posted picture of him riding a cycle to office to mark the #WorldBicycleDay.

“On this #WorldBicycleDay, I drove cycle to my office Udyog Bhawan. I urge everybody to promote the use of cycles for good health & preventing pollution. #FitIndia #SwasthBharat,” Meghwal said.

“#Cycling is a simple,affordable, reliable,clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport.#UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It’s my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN,” Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, tweeted.

–IANS

gb/pcj