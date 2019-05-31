Giriraj taunts Nitish, Paswan after Iftar party

Patna, June 4 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of Ramadan.

“Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other,” the BJP leader tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had 5they organised “phalahar on Navratra”.

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Nitish Kumar, Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other’s hands at the iftar here on Monday.

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh did not like Singh remark and reacted demanding action against the Begusarai MP.

“It is high time BJP should take Giriraj Singh’s statements seriously and act against him as PM Narendra Modi had recently stated that he would check and control all such leaders of his party who speak the language of hate,” the Janata Dal-United leader said.

Nitish’s JD-U and Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

