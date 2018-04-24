Girl abducted from Assam rescued in Delhi

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) A girl abducted six years ago from Assam on the pretext of vacation by her neighbour was traced in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, police said on Wednesday.

“The teenaged girl is now 22 and was abducted by her neighbour Deepak in 2012 on the pretext of vacations. He introduced her to Jacob Deep, who runs a placement agency in Tamoor Nagar,” said Deputy Commisioner Police (Southeast) Chimnoy Biswal.

In December 2013, she met her father Mangal Munda in Jacob’s office in Tamoor Nagar.

Biswal said that both the father-daughter duo wanted to return to their village but Deepak refused and said that he would set the girl free only if she worked in Udai Park for 20 days.

According to the police, the girl managed to run away but her father was held captive by the two accused in Tamoor Nagar.

“The girl had been struggling and working as domestic worker in Patel Nagar and Shalimar Bagh for three years before she was rescued,” Biswal said.

–IANS

umer/qd/vm