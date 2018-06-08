Girl found dead in Delhi five star hotel, boyfriend being questioned

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A teenaged girl was found dead in mysterious circumstances in a prominent five star hotel here, hours after she checked in there with her boyfriend, police said on Friday.

Police said that the two checked-in into the east Delhi hotel on Wednesday, and she was found lying unconscious in the washroom later that night.

On information from the hotel manager, police reached the spot and took the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

“During investigation, we found a blunt wound on the back of the victim’s head. She was found in the room alone and the room was locked with key card,” the DCP said.

The Delhi Police managed to identify the boyfriend, a resident of Shahdara and he is currently being interrogated to know what had happened inside the room.

“As the boy was not found inside the room, we are checking all CCTV cameras of the gallery, lounge and reception to know his activities,” Singh said.

Police is waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact cause of her death and if she was sexually assaulted.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the identity cards they have used for check-in have mentioned the girl’s age as 18 and the youth’s as 20. Police are verifying their ages.

The girl was a native of Nainital and she was currently living in Chanakyapuri. On Wednesday, she had left the house after saying that she was going to attend a birthday party of a relative.

