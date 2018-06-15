Girl from Punjab’s backward area tops AIIMS entrance

Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) Eliza Bansal, 17, from Punjab’s backward area of Lehragaga in Sangrur district has topped in the entrance examination for the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Eliza scored 100 percentile marks in the entrance for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course at AIIMS according to the result was declared on Monday.

Lehragaga, a municipal town in Punjab’s Sangrur district, around 165 km from here, does not even have proper medical facilities and enough doctors itself.

Eliza, whose father Vijay Kumar is a teacher of Economics in a government school in Sangrur district and mother is a homemaker, was a student of the DAV Senior Secondary Public School in Lehragaga.

She said that she always wanted to become a doctor and wants to improve medical facilities in her area.

She took coaching from a private institute from Patiala city.

Three students from Chandigarh and Panchkula made it in the top 10 positions in the AIIMS entrance test.

Mehak Arora (AIR-3), Manraj Singh Sra (AIR-4), Eishvauk Aggarwal (AIR-10) were in the top-10 list.

