Girl gang-raped in MP, woman among 5 held

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), July 4 (IANS) A teenaged girl was gang-raped here by four youths with the help of a woman, police said on Wednesday. The five were arrested.

“The incident took place late on Tuesday. The five are in custody and are being interrogated,” Sagar Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla told the media.

The accused woman on Tuesday lured the 14-year-old girl to her house where the four youths raped her. They then dumped her near a school.

Some passersby saw the girl lying unconscious in the street and took her to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

