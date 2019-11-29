Girl gang-raped in police quarter in Puri

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (IANS) A girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a police quarter in Puri on Monday.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in the police quarter near the Jhadeshwari club in Puri after being abducted in a car from the Nimapara bus terminal.

The survivor lodged a complaint in this matter at the Kumbharpada police station on Monday. The police have detained Jitendra Sethi, a suspended police constable, after his wallet was found from the spot.

The girl said that she was waiting for bus at the Nimapara bus terminal to go to her home in Kakatpur area in Puri district.

“I was returning to Kakatpur from Bhubaneswar in a bus. I alighted from the bus at Nimapara to have food and missed the bus. Later, when I was standing at the bus terminal, a person introduced himself as a policeman by showing his identity card and offered help,” the victim told mediapersons.

Later, four persons took her to the official quarter in Puri where two of them raped her, she said.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Umashankar Dash said the statement of the girl has been recorded and investigation was going on.

