Girl in Tripura burnt alive after rape

Agartala, March 13 (IANS) A youth reportedly burnt alive a 22-years-old girl after raping her in a West Tripura village, police said on Friday. The police have arrested the accused Sourab Paul, 28, a driver.

“A girl was reported missing since Thursday. The victim’s burnt body was recovered on Friday. We are investigating,” said a police officer.

Villagers of Rangachara under Sidhai police station in West Tripura suspect that the accused, Sourab Paul, might have burnt the girl alive after rape.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report of the victim,” said a police officer.

A team of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s women wing headed by state President Papia Datta visited the homes of the victim girl at Rangachara and asked the police for maximum punishment to the culprit.

–IANS

sc/prs