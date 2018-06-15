Girl kidnapped, gang raped in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 18 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Odisha’s Boudh district by two youths who were arrested on Monday, police said.

The accused, Pintu Badhia (25) and Tuku Kumbar (24), were arrested after the girl’s family filed a complaint.

According to the girl, the accused kidnapped her on Sunday when she went out to purchase grocery and took her near an under-construction house where they raped her.

She was later rescued from the spot in an unconscious state by her kin.

