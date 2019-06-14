Girl molested in Gurugram metro station

Gurugram, June 19 (IANS) The Gurugram Police registered an FIR against an unknown youth for allegedly molesting a girl in Huda City Centre metro station on Tuesday.

The incident come to the notice of the police after the victim tweeted about the incident and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She has raised questions over security of women in public places like metro stations.

While confirming the incident, Gurugram Police spokesman Subhash Bokan said the incident took place on an escalator around 9.25 p.m.

“Since the matter was very serious, we have immediately registered an FIR in concerned Metro police station at Iffco Chowk. We have also contacted the victim but she is not taking part in the investigation. We have now asked the metro station manager to provide CCTV footage of the incident to find the culprit,” Bokan said.

The investigation is being led by Gurugram ACP Usha Kundu.

The victim said she slapped the accused after the incident.

“For? (Molestation), I slapped him, which means something happened. Wasn’t that enough to ring alarm? We don’t want free rides #Arvindkejriwal, #PM Modi. We want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Is 9.25 PM really that late?” she tweeted.

–IANS

str/kr