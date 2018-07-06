Girl murdered in train in Assam

Guwahati, July 10 (IANS) A girl student of Assam Agriculture University was found murdered aboard a train at Simaluguri railway station in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl lying in a pool of blood was semi-clad, leading to suspicion that she was raped before her murder on the running train, the police said.

Sivsagar Superintendent of Police Subodh Sonowal said the girl’s mother had made her board the train at Sivasagar station around 8.50 a.m. while her body was found in the train’s toilet when the train reached Simaluguri station around 9.10 a.m.

The girl was to visit her uncle in Golaghat and was slated to deboard the train at Furkating station.

“I gave her Rs 10,000 to buy a mobile phone. Somebody killed my daughter for money and dumped her in the toilet,” the girl’s mother said.

“It is difficult to say anything at this moment. An autopsy will confirm whether the girl was raped before her murder,” said a police officer.

