Girl throws acid on boyfriend for ending relationship

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In an unprecedented case, a girl attacked her boyfriend with acid after he ended their relationship, in the belief that he would be forced to marry her if he was defaced.

“The couple was in a relationship for over three years, but recently the boy (name not disclosed) had asked to end the relationship. The girl though was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy,” said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

According to Bhardwaj, the police received a complaint of an acid attack on Tuesday, where a couple was allegedly attacked with acid by unknown persons while they were riding on a scooty.

In the attack the boy who was driving the scooty received burn injuries on the right side of his face, neck and chest, however the girl received only minor injuries.

During investigation when the police examined the recordings of CCTV cameras installed in the area where the crime was reported, they found no one had thrown anything on the couple.

But the boy revealed that just minutes before the attack his girlfriend had asked him to remove the helmet as it was irritating her.

“Moments after he removed his helmet, a chemical was hurled at his face,” Bhardwaj added.

The statement by the boy gave the police an important lead, which led to interrogation of his girlfriend who after attempting to mislead the police, broke down and revealed that the boy had wanted to end their three-year-long relationship. But the girl was not ready for same and wanted to marry him.

“The girl had concealed a bottle of house cleaning chemical in her purse, but since the boy was wearing a helmet she first asked him to remove the helmet, and moments after he removed the helmet she threw the chemical on his face,” Bhardwaj said.

During the bid to injure her lover the girl also received minor injuries and created a scene claiming that someone had thrown acid on them.

–IANS

rag/kr