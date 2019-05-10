Girls outshine boys in Andhra Class 10 exams

Amaravati, May 14 (IANS) Girls outperformed boys in Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh, the results for which were announced on Tuesday.

As many as 94.88 per cent students cleared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.48.

School Education Commissioner Sandhya Rani, who released the results, said 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the exam at 2,839 centres from March 18 to April 3.

Girls again outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 95.09. For boys, the pass percentage was 94.68.

She said 5,464 schools out of the total 11,690 achieved cent per cent results.

Among the districts, East Godavari secured the highest pass percentage of 98.19. Nellore district stood last with 83.19 percent.

