Giro d’Italia announces partnership with Tissot

Budapest, Feb 21 (IANS) Having renewed its links with prestigious cycling events like Tour de France and the Vuelta in 2016, global watch-making brand Tissot is now completing the Triple Crown with the Giro d’Italia, thus making it the first Swiss official timekeeper in the history of the three biggest cycle tours. Tissot is now involved in the ASO’s three biggest cycle races as well as the Tour of Germany.

The Giro d’Italia will start on May 9 in Budapest with an individual time trial. The race will pass through Sicily, then along the east coast of Italy, to finish in Milan with an individual time trial in the Piazza del Duomo on May 31.

Francois Thirbaud, President of Tissot, said: “Tissot is proud to announce that it is becoming partner and official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia. This is the first time in the world of cycling that a watch-making brand has been the worldwide partner of the main cycling events.”

“Tissot’s involvement as partner of big sporting events like the Giro means the beauty and technical capacity of our products will be associated with the emotional values encountered in the sport, in relation to both individual and team performance. Ensuring precise timekeeping also demonstrates the precision of our watches. With these commitments, Tissot is proud of presenting the time beautifully as well as being a timekeeper.”

To celebrate the partnership with Giro d’Italia, Tissot is launching the Tissot Chrono XL Giro d’Italia 2020, a 45 mm diameter chronograph in honour of the first partnership between Tissot and Giro.

–IANS

aak/bg