Girona and Leganes fight to 0-0 tie

Girona (Spain), Nov 11 (IANS) Girona and Leganes fought to a scoreless tie at Montilivi Stadium in a match that got its most threatening scoring chances as it wound to a close.

The tie on Saturday did, however, allowed the Catalan team coached by Eusebio Sacristan to extend to five the number of matches it has played without a defeat, reports Efe.

Feeling strong after victories against Rayo Vallecano (2-1) and Valencia (0-1) in its last two matches, the Girona team ran onto the Montilivi field ready to celebrate its 50th game in the top category of Spanish football with a new triumph.

While Leganes, needing a good result in order to recover its impetus, waited for its chances in a defensive mode, Eusebio Sacristan’s squad, as aggressive and intense as ever, managed to dominate the rhythm of the match from the time it got possession of the ball.

Nonetheless, Girona was unable to covert its superiority on the field into clear scoring opportunities. One of the only times the locals put Leganes keeper Ivan Cuellar’s goal in danger came at minute 10 when the promising English striker Patrick Roberts booted a long shot that came close to scoring.

Aware of the value of a tie, the Leganes team of Mauricio Pellegrino, one of just two squads in the Primera Division that has not yet scored a victory on another team’s turf, gave up even more control of the game to Girona in the second half.

Despite some promising plays on both sides, the match remained the same scoreless tie down to the finish line.

–IANS

gau/sed