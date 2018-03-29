Girona held to 1-1 draw against struggling Levante

Girona (Spain), March 31 (IANS) Girona on Saturday lost two possible points in the La Liga table, coming up short in the 1-1 home draw against Levante in the 30th round of the Spanish league.

After a goalless first half, Girona midfielder Alex Granell scored the opening goal for his side in the 54th minute, reported Efe.

Levante fought back and managed to come from behind when forward Jose Luis Morales netted the equalizer in the 68th minute, but the win remained out of reach.

Girona is provisionally in the seventh position in the La Liga table with 44 points, just one point ahead of eighth-placed Real Betis.

Saturday’s draw for Levante came after two straight victories, and leaves them still struggling to stay out of the relegation zone with 28 points in 17th place.

Unbeaten Barcelona leads the La Liga standings with 75 points, 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

–IANS

gau/vd