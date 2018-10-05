Give casual twist to formal wear

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Step away from boring checks and stripes, and add a bit of funk to your wardrobe for office.

Surya Suri, Founder, Steele Collection and Manavi Rai from Manavi Designs, tell how:

* Start stacking your wardrobe with shirts in traditional colours varying from white and light blue to navy, black, and grey. But don’t forget the alternatives like light pink, mint green or lavender for a fresh look. Try some subtle patterns like gingham, checks or pinstripes but avoid shirts that are too bold in design. Don’t forget to tuck your shirt. And unless you are wearing a tie, leave your top button undone.

* Make sure your pants fit well and don’t crease too much around the ankles. Straight fit and slim fit are the top trending styles this season.

* The first impression of a gentleman is clean, smart and a suitable pair of shoes. The recent trends have added white to the list though it is a bit uncommon. Right from derbies to loafers and boat shoes, you can a variety to choose from still oxford rules the shoe world.

* Navy or grey blazers, tweed sports coats, and corduroy jackets are the basics to gear you up for office.

* Sweaters and cardigans also make fine layering pieces for a business-casual outfit. Keep your sweater or cardigan lightweight and solid. Leave the chunky knits and bold patterns for more casual occasions and make a statement with bold colours like yellow and red this season.

* To dress business casual, choose an outfit that is professional without seeming overly formal. Well tailored jackets with slight detailing. Too much detail (pockets, cuffs and seams) could make you look very casual.

* Complete your look with a casual blazer. Go for textures. Add a classic tweed jacket over a classic baby pink tailored shirt and chinos. Polos are trending in too with blazers.

* Lastly, when it comes to accessories, less is more. Go for a tie only if super necessary. Try to accessorise the look with a scarf.

–IANS

sug/rb