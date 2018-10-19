Give farmers access to global markets: Swaminathan

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Noted agronomist M.S. Swaminathan on Wednesday said that Indian farmers must be given access to global markets so that exchange of technology could take place.

Speaking at Global Agriculture Leadership Summit, organised by Indian Council of food and Agriculture (ICFA), he said that farming was not just a machine to produce food but a basis of livelihood.

He asked for leadership in the farm policies making and involvement of women and youth in agriculture for improvement of the sector.

Swaminathan, who is renowned for his leading role in India’s green revolution, said ‘gene editing’ technique could be important to overcome the problems being faced by the agriculture sector.

In the same event, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said inter -ministerial committee was examining the recommendations on doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

–IANS

spk/prs