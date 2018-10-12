Giving birth was harder than Cardi B imagined

New York, Oct 19 (IANS) The process of delivering a child was much more painful for rapper Cardi B than she ever imagined.

“It was totally harder,” the 26-year-old said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” about welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

“She broke my vagina,” Cardi told the host Jimmy Kimmel, reported people.com.

Kimmel replied: “That’s a rude thing for her to do. I was always worried about falling on stepping on a crack and breaking my mother’s back.”

“Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” Cardi lamented and added: “People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt.’ But nobody tells you (that).”

Cardi said an entourage including her sister, publicist, husband Offset, parents and mother-in-law all crowded into the delivery room when the time came.

The delivery process may have been harder than she expected, but Cardi is embracing motherhood now.

“Yes, I am enjoying it. It’s the best. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you.'”

She, however, does not enjoy shielding her child from fame.

“There’s certain things that I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby. And I can’t because I don’t know who’s next to me and who has certain intentions. I don’t wanna show my baby out to the public right now. I just want to protect her. I’m not mentally ready. So paparazzi be everywhere.”

Cardi, who hopes to expand her brood further, sees a lot of herself in her baby. Calling Kulture “demanding,” Cardi explained: “She’s very feisty. My husband used to tell me, ‘Stop screaming and stop catching an attitude when you pregnant because you’re gonna pass that to the baby.’ And it’s like, I did.”

