Glenn Close to be honoured by Museum of the Moving Image

New York, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Glen Close will be honoured by the Museum of the Moving Image at its 32nd annual Salute on December 3.

Ivan L. Lustig, co-chairman of the museum’s board of trustees and Carl Goodman, the museum’s executive director, on Tuesday announced that Close will be honoured by the museum at the 583 Park Ave event here, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Museum of the Moving Image is a platform that acknowledges the art work, history, films, shows, television by presenting exhibitions, education programmes, significant moving-image works, and interpretive programmes, and collecting and preserving moving-image related artifacts.

“Close is one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time, with nominations for six Academy Awards, 12 Golden Globes, 12 Emmys and four Tonys. Whatever the role, from her star-making performances in ‘The Big Chill’ and ‘Fatal Attraction’ to her unforgettable portrayal of Patty Hewes in ‘Damages’, she commands our attention through the brilliance and emotional power of her work,” said Lustig.

The 71-year-old actress will be next seen in film “The Wife”, which is slated to release on August 17.

