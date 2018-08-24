Glider carrying 3 crashes in US

Washington, Aug 30 (IANS) A glider carrying three persons has crashed in a mountainous region in the US state of Vermont. The fate of the three is not yet known, police said.

The wreckage of the aircraft has been spotted, and search and rescue crew were working to reach the location, Xinhua news agency reported.

The glider took off on Wednesday from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport shortly before noon, disconnected from the tow aircraft over Spruce Peak about 20 minutes later, and went missing two hours afterwards.

–IANS

