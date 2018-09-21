Global carmakers offering zero-safety cars to India, says GNCAP

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) UK-based charity Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) on Thursday said global automobile manufacturers are still producing cars that offer “sub-standard and zero safety” in India.

According to GNCAP Technical Director Alejanro Furas: “It is surprising and matter of great concern that global car makers are still producing cars that offer sub-standard and zero safety in India, the same models will be considered illegal in their own countries.”

Furas’ observations come after crash test results on three cars — Renault’s Lodgy, Maruti’s Vitara Brezza and Tata’s Nexon — were made public on Thursday.

As per the results, Renault’s Lodgy which was crash-tested without airbags got “zero star” rating in adult protection crash test and a “two star” rating in child protection, however, Maruti’s SUV Vitara Brezza and Tata’s SUV Nexon scored “Four Star” rating.

“In the adult occupant protection category both Maruti’s Vitara Brezza and Tata’s Nexon scored a four star rating, while in the child occupant protection rating Brezza scored two stars and Nexon scored one point higher and got three stars,” a GNCAP statement said.

The UK-based charity is organising its first-ever World Congress in New Delhi.

–IANS

ravi-rv/nir