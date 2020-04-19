Global community should support WHO’s efforts: Russia

Moscow, April 20 (IANS) The international community should support the work of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the COVID-19, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a videoconference of G20 health ministers on Sunday.

“Today, the exchange of national practices to overcome all the negative consequences of COVID-19 is very important. And in this situation, the leading role of the WHO is important,” Murashko said, Xinhua reported.

The current pandemic situation allows countries to think of measures to modernize their health care systems in order to meet such challenges, he added.

“I would like to draw three conclusions. First, support WHO’s efforts. Second, think about the need to improve the global response mechanisms to meet the challenges posed by infectious diseases. And the third is the global issue of access and provision of medical products, including regulatory mechanisms and quality control procedures,” the minister said.

Russia has registered a new daily record of 6,060 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 42,853 as of Sunday.

–IANS

pgh/