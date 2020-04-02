Global COVID-19 cases crosses 1 million mark: Johns Hopkins

Washington, April 3 (IANS) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has crossed the 1 million mark, according to the new tally from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,015,403 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus across the world, with a death toll of 53,030, while 210,579 others have recovered, Xinhua news agency cited the the tally updated by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The US has reported the highest number of cases, at 245,213, along with 5,983 deaths.

Italy, with an overall 115,242 cases, accounts for the highest number of deaths at 13,915.

In terms of the number of cases, Spain comes third with 112,065 infections, while it has the second highest death toll after Italy with 10,348 fatalities.

–IANS

ksk/