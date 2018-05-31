Global cues, caution over RBI’s policy review subdue equity indices

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Broadly negative Asian markets, along with caution ahead of Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review subdued the key Indian equity indices during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the capital goods, consumer durables and automobile stocks.

Around 9.30 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,609.25 points — down by 19.25 points or 0.18 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,029.45 points, traded at 34,963.99 points — lower by 47.90 points or 0.14 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,011.89 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,073.12 points and a low of 34,930.56 points during the intra-day trade.

On Monday — the previous trade session — both the indices closed in the negative territory as caution prevailed over RBI’s second monetary policy review.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,628.50 points — lower by 67.70 points or 0.63 per — from the previous close.

Similarly, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex settled in the red. It had at 35,503.24 points, closed at 35,011.89 points, 215.37 points or 0.61 per cent lower from the previous session’s close at 35,227.26 points.

–IANS

rv/in